Laos calls for investment to agriculture from Can Tho firms
Laos is calling on Vietnamese firms in general and those from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in particular to study investment chances in Laos, especially in agriculture such as rubber and banana plantations for joint benefits, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang said on July 10.
Can Tho (VNA) – Laos is calling on Vietnamese firms in general and those from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in particular to study investment chances in Laos, especially in agriculture such as rubber and banana plantations for joint benefits, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang said on July 10.
During a working session with municipal leading officials, the Lao diplomat further said as it is land-locked, the country hopes for cooperation with Vietnamese firms to bring Lao exports to foreign markets in a more convenient way.
Laos enjoys an advantage in the large availability of good agriculture land while Can Tho firms boast rich experience in plant cultivation, that is why the cooperation between the two sides will usher in many chances to increase benefits for both side, he stressed. Besides, the Lao side also hope to cooperate with Can Tho in the fields of education and health care.
For his part, Can Tho Party Committee Secretary Tran Quoc Trung said the city is home to a high-quality education and training system as well as a modern medical one, and this will be favourable for training Lao personnel in those fields.
Trung pledged to serve as a bridge to connect Laos with local firms interested in doing business with Laos, especially in agriculture./.