Laos concerned about new wave of COVID-19
Lao health authorities are concerned about a new wave of COVID-19 after 86 new cases were recorded on July 27 alone, 70 of which were in the capital Vientiane.
The Ministry of Health's Centre for Information, Education & Health said the daily number of COVID-19 cases is rising, from 23 on July 24 to 26 on July 25, 62 on July 26 and 86 on July 27.
Health authorities warned that the cases would continue to surge if people do not follow COVID-19 prevention measures.
The centre called on people to continue strictly following prevention measures and getting vaccinated.
Laos has so far logged 210,963 cases of COVID-19, with 662 deaths./.