Laos conducts COVID-19 tests for over 40,000 people
A total of 40,356 people in Laos have received COVID-19 tests since January, unveiled a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on September 4.
People wear face masks at a railway station in Bangkok, Thailand (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 40,356 people in Laos have received COVID-19 tests since January, unveiled a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on September 4.
Of the number, 22 tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and 21 of them have recovered.
The last patient has been treated in a designated hospital in Vientiane capital.
On September 3, a total of 2,246 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.
The Lao government has warned people nationwide not to neglect containment and preventive measures.
Meanwhile, Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case.
Thailand reported its first non-imported case after over 100 days on September 3, after a prisoner a day earlier had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 during a mandatory test for new inmates.
So far, 194 people considered at risk. Thai authorities were using a government smartphone application to contact those who had checked-in at high-risk venues.
Thailand has reported 3,431 cases and 58 COVID-19 deaths overall, with 96 patients currently being treated in hospital.
Also on September 3, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the country will work with the Group of 20 (G-20) countries and international organisations to look into the gradual restart of cross-border travel.
This resumption of international traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be done safely through comprehensive testing and rigorous contact tracing, he said.
The minister also emphasised the need to keep global supply chains open and the importance of speeding up the digital transformation of societies.
He added that therapeutics and vaccines should be a global good for all./.