At a meeting of the Lao NA. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The fifth session of the ninth National Assembly of Laos opened in Vientiane on June 26 under the chair of NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Xaysomphone said the key agenda items for consideration would include the government's economic performance report for the first half and the plan for the remaining six months of this year, a report on socio-economic development, a public investment plan for 2024, a financial report for the first half, the outcomes of the national programme on addressing economic and social difficulties and drug issues, a draft of a 10-year strategic plan for mineral development for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2035, a report on social welfare strategies, and another on national water resource management until 2030.

The Lao legislature also plans to consider and approve several new draft laws, including four new laws, namely the Health Care Law, the Employment Law, the Land Tax Law, and the Lao Youth Law.

Additionally, six amended laws will be reviewed, including the Commercial Bank Law, the Fisheries and Fishing Law, the Wildlife Law, the Publishing Law, the Child Protection Law, and the Military Court Law.

The session is scheduled to last till July 18./.