Laos extends lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19
The Lao government on August 19 decided to extend its lockdown order for 15 more days from August 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao government on August 19 decided to extend its lockdown order for 15 more days from August 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This is the 8th time Laos has extended the order imposed since April 22.
Under the new decision, the government asked competent agencies to strengthen control in border areas to prevent illegal immigration.
The decision allows the re-opening of schools, markets, supermarkets, barber shops provided that they abide by pandemic prevention and control regulations and do not allow crowded gatherings.
Local restaurants, cafes, food gardens, and sports centres are also allowed to welcome customers and serve on-site, with keeping safe distance.
The government also lifted restrictions for meetings and gatherings outside pandemic-hit areas, while the transport of passengers is allowed to be resumed and those who have been administered two full shots of COVID-19 vaccines are not be requested for medical quarantine.
It also allowed international goods transport to be maintained, provided that drivers entering Laos are fully vaccinated and comply with pandemic prevention measures.
The Lao Ministry of Health reported on August 19 that the country confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases, including 265 imported ones, in the last 24 hours./.