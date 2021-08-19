World Indonesia to administer 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in seven weeks Indonesia is planning to administer 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in seven weeks while the Philippines has decided to spend 899 million USD on booster shots.

World Thai manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 Thailand’s Industry Ministry has said that COVID-19 has spread to the manufacturing sector at a worrying rate of 13 infected factories a day, with the food and electronics industries at the top of the caseload table.

World Vietnam stresses efficiency, security in digital technology application to protect peacekeepers Vietnam underlined the importance of efficiency and security in digital technology application in peacekeeping activities and the protection of civilians during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on August 18.

World Indonesia boosts electric-powered aircraft development Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said the nation is ready for electric-powered aircraft development.