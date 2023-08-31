Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Laotian Times reported on August 30 that Lao workers are leaving the country in large numbers, searching for employment opportunities abroad amid the skyrocketing cost of living at home.

At the same time, from the manufacturing industry to construction and hospitality, local businesses have reported a dire shortage of labourers, which has affected their operations and post-pandemic recovery.



According to the newspaper, the labour crisis has been caused mainly by workers seeking employment in other countries due to low wages in Laos, which, despite some increases, have failed to keep pace with the continued depreciation of the Lao Kip.



Compounding matters, Lao authorities have even authorised and facilitated workers in pursuing temporary employment abroad in countries such as the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan through legal channels and programmes.



To reduce the financial burden of Lao workers, the Lao Prime Minister’s Office has approved raising the minimum monthly wage in the country from 1,300,000 LAK (67 USD) to 1,600,000 LAK (83 USD) starting from October./.