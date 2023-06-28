Laos, Malaysia continue tightening bilateral collaboration
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Vientiane on June 27, during which they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
The two leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship has been consolidated and developed over the past 57 years, reflected through regular high-level visits and mutual support in the regional and international arenas.
They spoke highly of economic cooperation and stressed that there remains huge potential to boost bilateral trade.
The two PMs then witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents.
On June 26, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in the Lao capital city.
They agreed to strengthen collaboration in potential fields, and maintain cooperation and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and the United Nations./.