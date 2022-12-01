Laos' National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 held a get-together in celebration of the 47th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2022).
Lao dance performed by Lao students in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, who is also President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Organisation, thanked the Lao Party, Government and people for their special affection and valuable help to Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, in the cause of national defence and construction.
Together with people in the whole country, those in the city vow to work with their Lao friends to nurture the two countries' traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation for the benefits of their people, and for peace, cooperation and progress in the region and the world.
Thanking HUFO for organising the event, Vanxay Xaysena, Lao Deputy Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed the achievements and positive results across all fields that the Lao people have made in the past 47 years have been partly contributable to the great support as well as valuable and timely assistance of the Vietnamese Party, Government and people.
Expressing his delight at the fine development of Vietnam-Laos relations, he emphasised that the Consulate General will make every effort to contribute to consolidating bilateral ties./.