Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith on November 17 confirmed that until now, Laos is ready for the ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

Speaking to domestic and international media at a press conference, Saleumxay Kommasith, who is also deputy head of the National Steering Committee on Preparation and Implementation of ASEAN Chairmanship of Laos 2024, said that the preparation is almost all done with few works left relating to accommodations and meeting halls for delegates.

He said that in 2021, Laos started the preparation with 14 sub-committees established.

According to Saleumxay, having taken the ASEAN chairmanship twice, Laos has the experience and lessons to organise events and assume the position for the third time in 2024.

He said that during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year, Laos will focus on leading ASEAN to promote the Community building; and enhancing a connected and resilient ASEAN community under the theme of Laos' 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship Year - “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”.

That is also an opportunity for Laos to promote foreign policies, and its socio-economic cooperation with countries around the world.

Holding the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024, which is also Visit Laos Year, is also a good chance for Laos to promote its image and attract tourists, he said./.