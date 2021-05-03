At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony to hand over medical supplies to the Lao Defence Ministry and welcome medical experts from the Vietnamese Defence Ministry was held at Cau Treo – Nam Phao international border gate on May 3.



Maj. Gen. Nguyen Hung Thang from the Vietnamese Defence Ministry presented a batch of medical supplies to Lieut. Gen. Khamphet Sinanone, including 105,000 masks, 500kg of CloraminB, 5,000 sets of protective suits, 1,000 bottles of sanitisers, 1,000 sets of quick test kits, 1,000 hand-held thermometers worth 3 billion VND (130,400 USD).



Besides, the Vietnamese Defence Ministry sent four medical experts to Laos on this occasion.



Speaking at the event, Thang said with the practical support, Vietnam hoped that Laos could wipe out the pandemic in the near future.



Khamphet Sinanone hailed the move as vivid evidence of great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two fraternal nations.



He pledged to improve the capacity of medical staff in army hospitals and effectively use medical equipment provided by the Vietnamese side./.