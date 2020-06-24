World Thai Education Ministry assures school’s safety Parents are worrying about their children’s safety at school, as on July 1 the school semester will start. The Ministry of Education, however, has assured families that each school has already prepared safety measures.

World Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan A Vietnamese diplomat underlined the importance of promoting the transitional period and fully implementing the peace agreement in South Sudan while attending the UN Security Council’s online meeting on this country’s situation and activities of the UN Mission there (UNMISS) on June 23.

World Signing of RCEP to help post-pandemic regional economic recovery: Lao official The completion and early signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is very important to the process of economic recovery in the region, said a member of the Lao negotiation team to the RCEP talks.

World Thailand: EEC to propose business bubble travel scheme The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee will be proposing to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration this week a scheme to allow international travel by businesspersons from selected countries, in order to continue investment activities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is important in driving the country’s economy.