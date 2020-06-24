Laos reports over 2,000 cases, five deaths from dengue fever
Laos has recorded 2,037 cases of dengue fever, including five deaths, since last December, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a press release on June 23.
Accordingly, Vientiane capital city posted the highest number of patients, 448, while Vientiane province 298 and Attapeu province 227.
Facing the dengue fever outbreak, health authorities of Laos have urged the public to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of this disease.
The Southeast Asian country is entering the rainy season, which is also the breeding season of the Aedes aegypti mosquito – the main vector that transmits the virus causing dengue fever.
In 2019, Laos reported about 39,000 dengue fever patients with 76 deaths./.
