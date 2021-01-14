World 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted West Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on January 14, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency reported.

World Vietnam supports integrated approach to address challenges in Mali Vietnam advocates a coherent and integrated approach to address security, as well as humanitarian and socioeconomic development challenges in Mali, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, said on January 13.

World Malaysia re-imposes movement control order Malaysia re-applied the Movement Control Order (MCO) from January 13 to 26 in various locations as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was no longer effective, said Noor Hisham, a high-ranking official of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

World Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 8 percent: Oxford Economics Southeast Asia’s economic growth will rebound to 6.2 percent in 2021 with Vietnam achieving 8 percent growth, according to the latest economic outlook report from Oxford Economics commissioned by chartered accountancy body ICAEW.