Laos strongly raises tourist target for this year
The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism hopes 6.2 million domestic and foreign tourists will make trips to the country in 2024, much higher than the initial target of 4.6 million set in late 2023.
A tourism area in Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) –
The ministry sets an ambitious plan for 2024 to attract over 2.2 million domestic and about 4 million international visitors and earn about 1.3 billion USD, Deputy Minister Vansy Kuamua told a meeting held on February 12 to inform about the ministry’s performance results in 2023.
To that end, authorities will advertise Visit Laos Year 2024 in Lao, English and Chinese languages and to produce tourism information brochures for distribution to travellers.
They are set to meet with businesses in the tourism sector to improve the tourism industry and also organise trips to some famous destinations for key opinion leaders on social media to advertise the country's tourist sites on social media platforms.
The ministry will also send tourism representatives of Laos to the countries which are target markets to attract travellers, according to the official.
In 2023, Laos welcomed more than 3.4 million international visitors, a surge of 164% from the previous year./.