World Thai consumers expected to spend 70 million USD for Valentine’s Day Spending for Valentine’s Day this year in Thailand is expected to increase 5.4% from 2023 to about 2.52 billion THB (70 million USD), according to a recent survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

World Thailand’s Phitsanulok province turns into tourist attraction Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, attracted over 4 million tourists in 2023, becoming a new tourist attraction in the country.

World Indonesia implements measures to stablise rice supply, rice prices Indonesia is facing a scarcity of premium-grade rice in retail stores as a result of producers pegging rice prices at a high level.

World Thailand restricts commercial fishing in Gulf of Thailand for three months The Fisheries Department under Thailand's Ministry for Agriculture and Cooperatives has announced a 3-month commercial fishing restriction in the Gulf of Thailand starting February 15 to protect spawning mackerel and to allow their fry to mature.