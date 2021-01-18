Laos targets 3.8 billion USD from tourism revenue in 2021
The Lao government has set a revenue target of over 3.8 billion USD for the tourism industry in the next five years, with about 15 million tourists visiting the Southeast Asian country after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
Pha That Luang, located in Vientiane, is Laos' most important monument. (Source: CNN)Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao government has set a revenue target of over 3.8 billion USD for the tourism industry in the next five years, with about 15 million tourists visiting the Southeast Asian country after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
According to its new socio-economic development plan report, the Lao government said if the country does not have enough COVID-19 vaccines, the target will be reduced to 1.5 billion USD in revenue, and around 6 million in arrivals.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Vientiane quoted the report, saying that the number of visitors to the country increased to 4.79 million in 2019 from 4.23 million in 2016. The figure was estimated to reach only 980,000 in 2020 due to travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.
As part of efforts to revive the tourism sector, the Lao government launched an initiative to stimulate domestic tourism demand.
The tourism industry will play a more important role in the Lao economy in the 2021-2025 period.
Laos is seeking to further strengthen tourism integration and cooperation, and coordination with its neighbours in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will also focus on developing ecological, cultural and historical tourism, while improving the quality of tourism services and products, towards increasing incomes for local people./.