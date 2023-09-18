World Indonesia grants sport, music, art visas to foreigners Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has issued sport, music and art visas for foreigners who participate in sport, concert and art activities, an official has said.

World Six Mekong countries join hands in settle climate change Six countries along the Mekong River – Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand - have committed to working together to tackle climate change issues, according to Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

World Cambodia’s Koh Ker archaeological site inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List Cambodia's Koh Ker archaeological site has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, bringing the country's tangible cultural properties on the list to four.

World Airports of Thailand prepares to soft-launch new Suvarnabhumi Terminal The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to soft-launch the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 28, following a successful trial run.