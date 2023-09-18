Laos temporarily suspends energy projects for policy-making
The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has ordered the temporary closure of energy projects nationwide to serve the drafting of policies and master plans for energy development.
Vientiane (VNA) -
Under its notice issued on September 15, the ministry demanded to temporarily suspend the research and development of wind and solar energy, hydropower, and hydrogen projects proposed until the Department of Energy Policy and Planning completes a master plan on energy development.
The move aims to ensure stable development of the electricity industry, contributing to promoting socio-economic development in the Southeast Asian nation./.