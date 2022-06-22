World Vietnam attends 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, has joined other regional senior officials at the recent 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum.

World Malaysia expects stronger economic growth in next quarters Malaysia's economic growth is expected to increase further in the second and third quarters of this year, driven by the government's continued efforts to attract foreign investments, as well as the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

World Philippine Health Department warns of new COVID-19 wave The continuous increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the Philippines signals the start of a new wave, according to the country’s Department of Health (DoH).