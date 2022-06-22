Laos to sell electricity to Singapore soon
Laos will soon sell electricity to Singapore under the Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP), Vientiane Times reported.
Vientiane (VNA) – Laos will soon sell electricity to Singapore under the Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP), Vientiane Times reported.
The power purchase agreement was signed by the Lao state-owned Electricite du Laos (EDL) and Singapore’s Keppel Infrastructure Holdings last week.
Accordingly, Laos will export 30 MW of electricity in the dry season and 100 MW in the rainy season to Singapore in 2022 and 2023.
LTMS-PIP was initiated by the four countries in September 2014 to trade power among the neighbouring countries through the ASEAN Economic Community and ASEAN Power Grid.
Addressing the agreement signing ceremony, Managing Director of EDL Chanthaboun Soukaloun said LTMS-PIP is another outstanding milestone for a bigger goal of setting up an ASEAN Power Grid in the near future.
Over the past years, to serve domestic demand and export, the Lao Government has built a number of hydropower plants and is planning many more so as to realise the goal of turning this country into the “battery of Southeast Asia”./.
