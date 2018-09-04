CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and LFND President Saysomphone Phomvihane (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Party, State and people will do their utmost, together with Vietnam, to nurture the two countries’ special solidarity and develop it to a new height for the benefit of not only local people, but also for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and across the world.



The statement was made by President of the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) Saysomphone Phomvihane while he was received by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on September 4.



Congratulating Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements, the LFND President expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to reap further achievements during the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process.



He took the occasion to show his gratitude for Vietnam’s support for Laos, most recently in its relief aid for people affected by a dam collapse in southern Laos.



He also informed the host about the outcomes of his talks with head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission on Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai and affirmed that the two sides will maintain close collaboration in realising signed cooperation agreements.



The Vietnamese Party chief said he is delighted at the wide-ranging development of Vietnam-Laos special relations across all fields, with the important contributions by the LFND.



He expressed his sympathy over the terrible human and asset losses caused by the dam collapse in Attapeu province, believing that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, those affected will soon be able to overcome its consequences, stabilise their lives, and resume production.



The leader appreciated the cooperation results between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission on Mass Mobilisation and the LFND, stressing the importance of mass mobilisation work at present.



He showed his hope that the two sides will step up the sharing of experience in each party’s mass mobilisation work, as well as personnel training and cooperation in educating the people, especially younger generations, on the two countries’ special relations.



Earlier in the day, the Lao guest held talks with head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission on Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai.



They agreed to cooperate in implementing agreements signed by the two Parties’ leaders as well as the 2016-2020 cooperation agreement between the two agencies. –VNA