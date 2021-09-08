Culture - Sports Vietnam lose 0-1 to Australia in World Cup qualifiers Vietnam lost 0-1 to Australia in a match of the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, which took place at My Dinh national stadium in Hanoi on September 7.

Culture - Sports Russia-Vietnam eSports championship helps tighten humane cooperation A special eSports championship between Russia and Vietnam – a version of The World of Unique Gamers charity project (WUG2021_v2) took place at Yota Arena in Moscow last weekend.

Culture - Sports Vietnam strive for good result in World Cup match against Australia: Coach The Vietnamese football team will make efforts to obtain a positive result in their September 7 match against Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, Coach Park Hang-seo has said.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien to compete at Miss Grand Int’l Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, the Compassionate Beauty of Miss Vietnam 2018, is set to represent the country at the upcoming Miss Grand International 2021 pageant scheduled for the end of this year in Thailand.