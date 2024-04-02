Culture - Sports Vietnam to host world pickleball championship for first time Vietnam is set to host the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series – Asia Pacific for the first time from April 3-9 at Resort Carmelina in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends francophone cultural festival in France A Vietnamese delegation took part in a francophone cultural festival held by the Maison de la Francophonie association in France’s Bussy-Saint-Georges on March 31, impressing attendants by a large number of performances.