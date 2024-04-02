Large posters exhibited to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory
Seventy large posters by amateur and professional artists across the country are put on display in the northwestern province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien Phu city, as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: baodienbienphu.com)Dien Bien (VNA) – Seventy large posters by amateur and professional artists across the country are put on display in the northwestern province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien Phu city, as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
The posters are chosen from a contest for such works commemorating the victory, which was launched by the Mass Culture Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Addressing the opening ceremony on April 2, Vice Director of the department Nguyen Quoc Huy said that the posters depict the meaning, significance, and historical values of the victory, affirming the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the great national solidarity spirit.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: baodienbienphu.com)The exhibition aims to highlight the tradition of patriotism, revolutionary heroism, and the determination to win through the victory, while showing gratitude to people who shed their blood and made contributions to the cause of national liberation and reunification, he said.
The official added that the activity is expected to encourage officials, Party members, and people from all walks of life to overcome difficulties to complete all political tasks and successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.
The exhibition will last until the end of April.
Along with Dien Bien, the posters were exhibited in the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho./.