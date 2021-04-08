Last session of 14th National Assembly to wrap up today
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the sitting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 11th session – the last sitting of the 14th National Assembly - is to wrap up on April 8.
In the morning, the NA Standing Committee is to report the outcomes of group discussions on proposing the approval to appoint several Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and other Government members.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will report the legislature on the explanation and acquisition of NA deputies’ opinions on this proposal.
Then the legislature is to ratify the proposal on the appointment of several Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and other Government members.
After the voting results are announced, the NA will discuss and vote to approve a Resolution approving the proposal on the appointments.
The Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC) will submit to the legislative body for approval of a list of several Vice Chairpersons and members of the council. Lawmakers will then discuss in groups the proposal on ratifying the list.
The legislature will continue with personnel work at the beginning of the afternoon sitting.
The NA Standing Committee is scheduled to make a report on the outcomes of group discussions on the proposal on approving the list of several Vice Chairpersons and members of the NEC. The council’s Chairman will then report the NA on the explanation and acquisition of NA deputies’ opinions on this proposal.
After that the legislative body will adopt the proposal of the list via secret ballots, and a resolution approving the list is expected to be passed.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will submit to the NA a list of Vice Chairpersons and members of the Defence and Security Council.
A secret ballot will be conducted to approve the State President’s proposal, and a resolution approving the elections of the council’s Vice Chairpersons and members.
When the personnel work finishes, the 14th NA will wrap up its 11th session – the last of this tenure.
During the closing session, the NA will vote on a resolution summarising the performance in the 2016-2021 tenure of the NA, the State President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office, and a Resolution of the 14th legislature’s 11th sitting.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to deliver the closing remarks of the 11th session./.