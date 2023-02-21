Sci-Tech Ministry warns about high-impact security vulnerabilities in Microsoft products The Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security (AIS) has recently issued a warning about serious and high-impact security vulnerabilities in Microsoft products.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists win China-ASEAN innovation contest A group of Vietnamese researchers has won the second prize of the 2022 China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (CAIEC) for their Brain Analytics project, AI software to detect Alzheimer disease by analysing MRI brain images.

Sci-Tech Vietnam seeks machinery, technology cooperation in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India is running a stall at the 25th International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF), the biggest among its editions so far lasting from February 16 to 18.

Sci-Tech Report shows businesses' significant strides in digital transformation A large number of polled Vietnamese enterprises have allocated specific budgets for digital transformation activities and many across sectors have been ready for the process, according to a report released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 16.