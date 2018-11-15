Rescue work at the side of the illegal gold mine accident in Hoa Binh (Source: VNA)

– Rescue forces have found the body of the last victim in the illegal gold mine accident on November 4 in the northern province of Hoa Binh.The Cot Co cave in Lac Thuy district’s Thanh Nong commune collapsed in the early hours of November 4 due to illegal gold mining activities, burying two miners.The first victim was found dead on November 10, who was identified as Truong Cong Chanh, born 1992 from the central province of Thanh Hoa.The second body was found at 23:30 on November 14. It was believed to be that of Bui Van Thu, born 1990, from Dep village, Thanh Nong commune.Bach Xuan Hung, owner of the illegal gold mine, have been arrested as the investigation into the case continues.Chairman of the Lac Thuy district People’s Committee Quach Tat Liem said that local authorities had already previously found that Bach Xuan Hung had been illegally mining gold. They had fined him for this violation, but he still continued with the mining.In early October, the administration of Thanh Nong commune began removing tents and equipment at the mining site, however, the work was hampered by a landslide on a nearby road. Taking advantage of this period, Hung resumed gold mining activities at night.Presenting further details, Deputy Director of the Hoa Binh Department of Public Security Col. Nguyen Thanh said that miners working illegally under Hung’s direction might have buried some equipment to hide the evidence of their violation. Police are considering criminal proceedings in this case.-VNA