Ways to intensify the enforcement of laws on protecting forests and forest products in the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands were the focus of a workshop held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 22.In March this year, the Prime Minister issued Decision 297/QD-TTg approved a project on protecting, restoring and developing forests in Tay Nguyen in a sustainable manner during 2016-2030. The project aims to expand the forest area in the region to 2.72 million ha in 2030, raising the forest coverage to 49.2 percent.Enhancing capacity of and coordination among relevant parties were among the measures proposed at the workshop to ensure Decision 297 and other legal documents regarding the management and protection of forests and forest products in Tay Nguyen will be effectively realised.Representatives from the Forest Protection Division of Tay Nguyen region said the region has nearly 3.1 million ha of designated forest land, of which 2.55 million ha are covered by forests, with forest coverage of 46.19 percent.However, the number of violations of forestry-related laws is high in the region, accounting for more than half of the total cases in the country. The region also faces higher risks of forest fires, forest destruction and encroachment compared to other localities.Head of the Forest Protection Division of Tay Nguyen region Ha Cong Tai urged increasing the number of forest rangers for better work in forest protection.He also suggested the Government issue specific mechanisms on forestry development for Tay Nguyen region in the direction of forming community-based forest management networks based on the allocation of forest and forest land to individuals, households and communities, and allowing the use of part of forest land without forests for production purpose.Scientists, management officials, forest rangers and forest owners in Tay Nguyen presented their experience and recommendations on the participation and coordination among forest rangers, local administrations and communities in building and implementing forest and forestry products management plans, towards realising targets set by the project.-VNA