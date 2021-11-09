Politics Legislators meet in-person to debate important matters The implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan and a draft plan for 2022 were deliberated on the first in-person working day of the second session of the 15th National Assembly on November 8.

Politics Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Organisation set up The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee announced resolutions on the establishment of the Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Organisation, the Young Parliamentarians Group and the Group of Female NA Deputies.

Politics HCM City seeks cooperation with Germany’s Frankfurt in urban development Ho Chi Minh City hopes for cooperation with Germany’s Frankfurt city, especially in the exchange of experience in social issues, in urban construction and development, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting Mayor Peter Feldmann on November 8.