Lawmakers continue discussing socio-economic affairs, pandemic fight
The National Assembly continues to spend the whole day of November 9 discussing the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan and a draft plan for 2022, as well as reports on COVID-19 prevention and control, the implementation of the State budget in 2021, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2022, and the 2022-2024 finance-budget plan.
The discussion is broadcast live on Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and National Assembly Televivion.
These issues were scrutinised on November 8 during the ongoing second plenary session of the 15th National Assembly.
Most of the opinions raised at the working day approved the Government’s reports and assessment reports of NA Committees.
The lawmakers pointed out major tasks and solutions to spur socio-economic development in 2022, regional economic growth, maritime economic development and trade, among others.
They touched upon solutions to remove difficulties facing people and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure social welfare, job generation and the public’s health.
The deputies also debated State budget collection and the increase of budget allocation to cities and provinces severely affected by the pandemic./.