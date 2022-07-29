Politics Vietnam asks for more UNDP’s support for UXO clearance, peacekeeping Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien called for more support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) for Vietnam in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and UN peacekeeping, during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP, in Hanoi on July 28.

Politics Foreign Ministry working on visa problem with Germany The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports.

Politics HCM City hopes for closer links with Indonesia, Italy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Italian Consul General in the city Enrico Padula on July 28.

Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 29 exchanged messages of greetings with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Turkmenistan diplomatic relationship (1992-2022)