Lawmakers discuss amendment of resolutions on city, administrative unit classification
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue presided over a meeting on July 29 to discuss the amendment of two resolutions on the classification of cities and administrative units.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) speaks at the meeting on July 29. (Photo: VNA)
Participants looked into the amendment and supplementation of the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 1210/2016/NQ-UBTQH13 on the classification of cities, and Resolution No. 1211/2016/UBTVQH13 on the criteria for and classification of administrative units.
The Government proposed four of the 15 articles in Resolution 1210 be revised, one added and one removed, with a focus on the rules on region-based classification of cities and classification of some cities that have specific features.
It also proposed amending and supplementing 10 of the 32 articles in Resolution 1211, adding four others and scrapping one, with a focus on criteria for administrative units in special cases.
The amendment and supplementation of rules on administrative units, especially those located in mountainous, border and coastal regions or having a large ethnic minority population or special cultural heritage and tourism values, are expected to create a legal basis for the continued re-organisation of administrative units during 2022 - 2025.
Meanwhile, the work on city classification aims to set up a foundation for assessing cities’ quality, organising and developing the nationwide city network, and showing cities’ true development levels in order to serve urban planning, policymaking, investment attraction and urban life improvement.
NA Chairman Hue spoke highly of the ministries of home affairs and construction’ thorough preparations for the draft new revolutions, requesting revisions and supplements be based on the reality, theoretical and scientific grounds, as well as international experience.
Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh said most of the participants agreed on the need to amend the two resolutions, and that the drafting agencies should absorb opinions and further consider international experience to perfect the drafts./.