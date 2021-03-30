Lawmakers discuss candidacy for chairperson of National Assembly
The 14th National Assembly (NA) discussed the working reports of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy in the 2016-2021 tenure during a plenary sitting in Hanoi on March 30 morning as part of its ongoing 11th session.
As many as 429 or 89.38 percent of the 449 deputies present at the sitting approved a resolution on relieving Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan from the chairmanship of the 14th NA and the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)
Legislators said given the need for judicial reform and the implementation of the 2013 Constitution, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy have come up with many positive solutions to fulfill their assigned functions, tasks and jurisdiction.
In the past term, the trial, the exercise of prosecution rights, and the control of judicial activities met and exceeded many targets assigned by the National Assembly.
Deputies recommended the two bodies continue their synchronous implementation of solutions to completing the legal system, arranging human resources, and improving their facilities, particularly IT application, in order to enhance the quality and efficiency of their performance in the next tenure.
The implementation of policies, tasks and solutions within the judicial reform programme is also necessary, they said.
Also in the morning, the NA heard a proposal presented by NA Standing Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong to relieve the Chairwoman of the NA and the Chairwoman of the National Election Council. The proposal was then discussed in groups.
In the afternoon, under the chair of NA Vice Chairwoman Phong, the NA approved the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control with the majority of deputies casting ballots voted yes.
After hearing the outcomes of the group discussions on the related proposal, the NA later carried out the procedures to relieve the Chairwoman of the NA and the Chairwoman of the National Election Council with a secret ballot.
As many as 429 or 89.38 percent of the 449 deputies present at the sitting approved a resolution on relieving Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan from the chairmanship of the 14th NA and the National Election Council.
During the remaining period of the afternoon sitting, Phong, on behalf of the NA Standing Committee, presented a proposal on the candidate for the election to the chairperson of the legislature and the council, which was then discussed in delegations./.