Mekong Connect Forum to run in HCM City in mid-November The Mekong Connect 2023 Forum will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 and 16, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the city and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.

Italian firms promote packaging products, technologies in Vietnam Products of leading Italian firms in the packing production, processing and packaging sector are being introduced at the 16th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2023), which is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 8-10.

Carbon mechanism prompts exporters to green up: Experts The European Union (EU)' Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a challenge for many sectors of Vietnam but also a motivation for businesses to speed up green transition to meet sustainable production standards, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Vietnamese ride-hailing company launches service in Laos From November 9, residents in Vientiane capital city and foreign tourists to Laos can easily book a taxi of Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), a company of VinFast - the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, through the Xanh SM Laos application on the App Store and Play Store, or also rent a car directly on the road.