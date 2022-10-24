Politics Vietnam, Laos step up practical cooperation in defence Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Huy Vinh on October 24 received a delegation from the Lao Ministry of National Defence’s Office led by its head Lt. Gen. Saichay Commasit.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Senate President’s visit hoped to enhance ties with Vietnam The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum from October 24-26 is expected to contribute to consolidating and promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

Politics Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.