Lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolution on HCM City’s urban administration
A plenary session of 10th session of the 14th National Assembly (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution on urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16 morning, during the ongoing 10th session of the 14th National Assembly.
Deputies then will discuss a draft Law on Road Transport (amended), which comprises six chapters and 102 clauses regulating road infrastructure, vehicles, transportation, and State management on road transport.
In the afternoon, the legislature will vote on the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, and discuss a draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety.
The issuance of the law on Road Traffic Order and Safety is expected to create a breakthrough in ensuring traffic safety and order as well as safety for people, and reducing traffic jams in line with protecting the environment./.