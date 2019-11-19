Politics 21st working day of 14th NA’s eighth session The 21st working day of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session took place in Hanoi on November 18 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam officially becomes Chair of ADMM, ADMM Plus The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has officially assumed the role of Chair of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus for 2020.

Politics Deputy PM receives Japan’s Kanagawa Governor Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on November 18 received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Sri Lanka Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on November 18 sent a message of congratulations to Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as President of Sri Lanka.