Lawmakers scrutinise bill on PPP investment
A group discussion of lawmakers that is part of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The draft law on investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) will be among the bills under the National Assembly (NA)’s consideration on November 19.
The draft is being discussed at the plenum in the morning. Earlier, legislators gave opinions on the necessity of this law on November 11.
In the afternoon, the NA will focus on a draft law on mediation and dialogue at court, and a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise.
The draft law on mediation and dialogue at court consists of four chapters with 29 articles. Meanwhile, the other amends 22 articles and supplement three articles of the 2012 Law on Judicial Expertise.
These are part of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure parliament./.