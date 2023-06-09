Politics Deputy Foreign Minister hails Hungary for considering Vietnam priority partner Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has hailed Hungary for considering Vietnam a priority partner in its policy of strengthening and expanding ties with Southeast Asian nations.

Politics Russian National Day celebrated in HCM City The Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10 held a ceremony celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the National Day of the Federation of Russia (June 12, 1990 – 2023).

Videos President Ho Chi Minh thought on patriotic emulation When the resistance war against the French had lasted about 1,000 days, on June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation. Seventy years have passed, but the appeal remains valuable even in peacetime.

Politics Vietnam’s sovereignty must be respected: Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over the seas of a state established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as well as the legitimate rights and interests of the littoral countries, including Vietnam, must be respected.