Lawmakers to discuss draft revised Land Law
Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Land Law (revised) at the National Assembly's ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on June 9.
An overview of a discussion during the NA's fifth session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Land Law (revised) at the National Assembly's ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on June 9.
The bill, which was made public to receive opinions from the people from January 3 to March 15, aims to complete the land-related institutions and policies to match the socialist-oriented market economy institutions, while dealing with the overlapping and differences in policies and legal regulations in the field.
It is expected to create a legal corridor for the efficient and sustainable management and use of land resources, ensuring defence-security, protecting the environment, adapting to climate changes and making a new motivation for the country to become a developed country with high income.
The bill is also hoped to settle problems in land management and use, ensure harmonised interests of the State, land users and investors, promote the commercialisation of land use rights and the development of a transparent and healthy real estate market.
The draft Land Law (revised) comprises 16 chapters with 245 articles. Compared to the earlier version for gathering public comments, it has three an additional clauses and 24 articles, along with 13 abolished articles.
In the afternoon, the deputies will discuss a draft revised resolution on conducting votes of confidence for those holding positions elected or approved by the NA and People’s Councils.
They will also debate a draft Law on Management and Protection of Defence Works and Military Areas./.