Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day ( (02/9/1945-2021).
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day ( (02/9/1945-2021).
The delegation comprised President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, among others.
They expressed gratitude and respect to President Ho Chi Minh who made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people of Vietnam and devoted his whole life for the nation.
On September 2, 1945 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh was a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to the national independence and freedom and happiness of the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
His aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness has become a great motivation and strength for the Vietnamese people to overcome all difficulties and challenges.
Currently, the whole Party, military and people are implementing the movement of studying and following the moral example and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.
The same day, the delegation also offered incense at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs in Bac Son street of Hanoi.
Also on September 1, a delegation from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of Defence, the Central Public Security Commission, the Public Security Ministry and the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Ha Noi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs./.