Leaders extend congratulations to Israel on 73rd Independence Day hinh anh 1The flag of Israel (Photo: Myjewishlearning)
Hanoi (VNA) Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 14 sent a message of congratulations to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on the country’s 73rd Independence Day.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to Israel's Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended a message of congratulations to Israel’s Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi./.
VNA