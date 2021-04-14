Leaders extend congratulations to Israel on 73rd Independence Day
The flag of Israel (Photo: Myjewishlearning)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 14 sent a message of congratulations to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on the country’s 73rd Independence Day.
On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to Israel's Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended a message of congratulations to Israel’s Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi./.