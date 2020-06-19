Politics Vietnam, New Zealand step up cooperation in raft of fields: Ambassador Vietnam and New Zealand have seen strong developments in relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in June 1975, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Ta Van Thong.

Politics National Assembly passes resolutions The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.

Politics Press contributes to national development Over the last 95 years, Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism, founded and led by President Ho Chi Minh, has always followed the valiant struggles of the Party and people for national independence and for socialism.

Politics Resolution on specific financial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi gets NA approval The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on specific financial-budgetary policies and mechanisms for Hanoi with 91.51 percent of votes on June 19 morning.