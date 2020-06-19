Leaders offer congratulations on 45 years of Vietnam-New Zealand ties
Party General Secretary and President President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 19 sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975 - 2020).
On the same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Trevor Mallard.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also offered congratulations to his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters.
In the congratulatory messages, the Vietnamese leaders spoke highly of the sustainable development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand over the past 45 years, especially since the two countries established a comprehensive patnership in 2009.
They affirmed their commitment to joining New Zealand’s efforts to deepen the two nations’ cooperation in all spheres, thus bringing the bilateral relationship to a new height for the mutual benefits of the two countries as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large./.