Leaders offer greetings to UK on National Day
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 12 sent his message of congratulations to Queen Elisabeth II on the occasion of the National Day of the UK.
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended his greetings to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh offered his congratulations to the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Dominic Raab./.