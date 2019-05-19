A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the President, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherlands Front paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19 on the occasion of the late President’s 129th birthday. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the President, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherlands Front paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19 on the occasion of the late President’s 129th birthday.



The leaders included Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, and former National Assembly Chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung also joined the delegation.



They expressed their gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh who devoted his life to national liberation, reunification and construction.



President Ho Chi Minh led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and in establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945. He passed away in 1969.



The leaders later laid wreaths at the Memorial to War Heroes on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.



The same day, delegations from the Defence Ministry, the Ministry of Public Security and Hanoi paid homage to the late President.-VNA



