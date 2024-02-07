Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion
Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and delegates pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.
The delegation included Politburo members: President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.
Other members included former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.
The delegates showed their profound gratitude to the late leader who devoted his whole life for the struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the nation building cause.
The delegation also laid flowers and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street near the mausoleum.
A delegation of Hanoi leaders offer incense at Monument for Heroic Martyrs. (Photo: VNA)On the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs.
Senior officials of the Party and State also paid tribute to revolutionaries and martyrs at the capital city’s Mai Dich Cemetery./.