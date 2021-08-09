Leading Hong Kong university to provide 15 scholarships to Vietnamese students annually
Pham Binh Dam, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) (R) meets Prof. Suk-Ying Wong, Associate Vice-President and Director of Admissions and Financial Aid at CUHK (Photo: VNA)Hong Kong (VNA) – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), one of the top 10 universities in Asia, has announced that it will offer 15 full scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese high school students each year.
The CUHK ranks 39th in the world according to the QS World University Ranking, and cooperates with more than 330 research institutes and centres. It is hosting more than 4,000 international students from 50 different countries.
At a working session with Pham Binh Dam, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) on August 6, Prof. Suk-Ying Wong, Associate Vice-President and Director of Admissions and Financial Aid at CUHK, said that Vietnam is one of the prioritised countries in the university’s student admission policy, expressing her hope that the Vietnamese Consulate General will help connect the university and Vietnamese students.
For his part, Dam held that Hong Kong is among top choices of Vietnamese high school students. He suggested the CUHK set up direct partnership with about six high schools in northern and central regions of Vietnam initially.
He pledged that the Vietnamese Consul General will help connect the university and a professional agency of the Ministry of Education and Training to support the university during the admission process.
Besides, the Consulate General will seek sponsorships for different sources to help CUHK form more scholarship funds, thus giving more flexible support to students in tuition fees, enabling more Vietnamese students to afford studying in the university, he said.
Both sides also agreed to foster research cooperation by connecting collabbetween the university and Vietnamese facilities in hospitality, tourism and public health sectors./.