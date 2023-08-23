Society Vietnam receives over 677 mln USD in aid from NGOs during 2020-2022 Vietnam received over 677 million USD in aid from foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the 2020 – 2022 period, heard a conference co-hosted by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Hanoi on August 23.

Society University tops int'l accredited programmes The Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) boasted 126 training programmes meeting regional and global standards as of July 2023, taking the lead nationwide.

Society Quang Ninh shows professionalism in serving Muslim visitors The northern province of Quang Ninh has welcomed 28 Indian visitors according to the tradition of Islamism, proving its professionalism in organising Halal tourism activities.

Society Saudi Arabia ‘s traditional interior wall decoration introduced in Hanoi The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held an event to introduce the art of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri – a traditional interior wall decoration of Saudi Arabia, in Hanoi on August 22.