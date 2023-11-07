Politics Festival to celebrate Vietnam – Laos special friendship The Vietnam-Laos special friendship festival 2023 will take place in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue from December 11 – 15, as part of the activities to celebrate the 61-year diplomatic relations and 46 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.

Politics Congratulations extended to new PM of Montenegro Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 6 sent a message of congratulations to Milojko Spajić on his election as Prime Minister of Montenegro.