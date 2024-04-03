Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is prosecuted for receiving bribes.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Legal proceedings have been launched against three more defendants when the Investigation Security Agency is expanding investigations into violations of Xuyen Viet Oil Company, Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on April 3.

Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, was prosecuted for receiving bribes while chief accountant of the Xuyen Viet Oil Company Dinh Tien Dung and its sales director Nguyen Tan Long were prosecuted for giving bribes.

This was the latest development of the expanded investigation of the case "Violating regulations on management and use of State assets causing loss and waste; irresponsibility causing serious consequences; giving bribes; and accepting bribes" at the Xuyen Viet Oil Company and some related agencies. The police have detained many people who held positions.

Previously, legal proceedings were launched against Director of VietinBank Thanh Xuan Branch Vu Trung Thanh, Deputy Director of the Xuyen Viet Oil Company’s Hanoi Branch Nguyen Van Thang, freelancer Dong Xuan Dung for giving bribes and Director of Nghi Son Oil Refinery Branch Phan Tien Anh for receiving bribes.

The Investigation Security Agency said that these defendants took advantage of the State's policy that allows them to collect part of the petrol sales for the petroleum stabilisation fund but they did not send money into the fund's account. These defendants fraudulently made up financial reports and improperly set up funds to get benefits personally, causing loss of State assets.

On December 14, 2023, the agency launched legal proceedings against and detained former Secretary of the Ben Tre provincial Party Committee Le Duc Tho for “abusing power and position to influence others for gains”.



On December 19, 2023, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department and Director of the HCM City Department of Finance Le Duy Minh for "receiving bribes". On December 21, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai was also prosecuted and arrested for allegedly receiving bribes.

Previously, Director of Xuyen Viet Oil Mai Thi Hong Hanh, and its Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Nhu Phuong were prosecuted for "violating regulations on State asset management and use, causing loss and waste"./.