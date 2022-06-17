Legal proceedings have been initiated against seven Mongolian nationals involved in a theft of property worth nearly 1.2 billion VND ( about 51,800 USD). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Legal proceedings have been initiated against seven Mongolian nationals involved in a theft of property worth nearly 1.2 billion VND ( about 51,800 USD).



Of them, one is accused of using property acquired by another person who commits a crime in line with Clause 2, Article 323 of the Penal Code while the rest are charged with “stealing property" in accordance with Article 173.



Initial investigation revealed that the group of Mongolian citizens was said to enter a pho (noodles) restaurant on Ly Quoc Su street in Hoan Kiem district on June 3 not to eat noodles but to approach a Swedish couple and steal their wallet with many items inside, including ATM and credit cards.



As soon as the Swedish man found he lost his wallet, he went to a local police station to report the case and ask for help. Later, the police arrested the group of Mongolians involved in the case.



Investigators determined that six of them directly engaged in the crime and the other did not enter the restaurant. However, he still received the money taken from the thieves.



The case is under further investigation./.