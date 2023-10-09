Culture - Sports Overseas Vietnamese in UK celebrate mid-autumn festival The Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK), the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) and the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP) on October 8 organised an event to celebrate the traditional mid-autumn festival.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to host first nineball pool championship The Hanoi Open Pool Championship, the first nineball pool tournament in Vietnam, will be organised in the capital city from October 10-15 by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, Vietcontent Company and Matchroom Pool - the world leader in hosting, promoting and broadcasting nine-ball pool.

Culture - Sports Potential to bring costumes imbued with traditional culture to the world Although Vietnam is a top garment and textile exporter in the world, challenges loom large when it comes to shipment abroad of fabric and costumes that bear Vietnamese cultural identities.