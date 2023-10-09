Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform charity concert in Vietnam
Renowned saxophonist Kenny G is set to perform in Hanoi on November 14, marking the opening of "Good Morning Vietnam," an international music project dedicated to the community in Vietnam, initiated by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.
As heard at an October 9 press conference, the project is expected to be an annual event that not only brings the world's top music to Vietnam but also utilises all proceeds for charitable activities run by the newspaper. The "Kenny G live in Vietnam," the opening programme, is set to last for over two hours at the National Convention Centre in Nam Tu Liem district, with the Grammy Awards winner and his accompanying band performing all famous compositions throughout his career, such as "Going Home," "Havana," "Romeo & Juliet," and "My Heart Will Go On."
Saxophonist Kenny G, upon receiving the invitation from the organiser, expressed his emotions about the humanistic significance of the show, as it will be the first time he performs for such a large community-oriented programme.
At the press conference, Nhan Dan Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh said that in recent years, the newspaper has organised numerous major artistic and charitable programmes aimed at supporting wounded soldiers, martyrs' families, disadvantaged students, and teachers in remote areas.
Sustaining such dedication, it hopes to expand the scale of and bring fresh colours to its activities for the community by inviting internationally renowned artists to participate, while also promoting the image of Vietnam and its people.
Kenny G is an American composer, producer, and saxophone legend with hundreds of instrumental music pieces. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide and became one of the best-selling artists of all time. He was a very familiar name for the Vietnamese audience during the 1990s./.