Business Vietnam will continue to be prime destination for FDI: VinaCapital The global corporate minimum tax is unlikely to impede Vietnam’s FDI inflows given the fact that tax incentives are not the primary attraction for setting up a factory in Vietnam, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital.

Business Vietjet offers 50% discount on SkyBoss Business tickets to fly across five continents Vietjet is offering a 50% discount for SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket on the modern wide-body A330 aircraft on its entire domestic and international flight networks from now to June 30, 2023.

Business Can Tho looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners Representatives of the Department of Planning and Investment of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Vietnam – Japan friendship association held a working session on May 23 to discuss ways to connect the city with Japanese partners and investors.

Business Reference exchange rate up 14 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,684 VND/USD on May 24, up 14 VND from the previous day.