Legislators hear report on crime combat in 2019
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, empowered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, presented a report on the prevention and control of crime and law violations in 2019 at the ongoing 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on November 4.
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (Photo: VNA)
Lam said the Government has worked hard to ensure national security and frustrate many plots and activities of hostile and reactionary forces, especially those that incite demonstrations and terrorist acts.
The fight against crime has also reaped significant outcomes, he said, adding that the rate of successful investigations into criminal cases reached 78 percent, 8 percent higher than the target set by the legislature. It is noteworthy that the rates in serious and extremely serious cases were 91.32 percent and 96.02 percent, respectively.
Investigations into cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption have been stepped up, and many smuggling and trade fraud cases have been detected and handled, according to the minister.
Competent forces have also brought to light major cross-border drug rings and high-tech crime, especially those relating to gambling and online football betting valued at trillions of VND, he said
Lam, however, pointed out the complex development of crime and law violations, with increasing sabotage activities, including spontaneous terrorist acts, by exile reactionary organisations and extremists at home.
Hostile and reactionary forces and criminals have optimised the cyber space, particularly social networks, he said.
Other problems include corruption in the administrative sector and the increasing numbers of drug addicts and law violations committed by foreigners in Vietnam, Lam noted.
Given this, apart from stepping up the building and perfection of relevant institutions, mechanisms, policies and laws, the Government has taken synchronous measures to improve the quality of investigations and settlement, better State management across spheres, and expand international cooperation in this regard, he said./.