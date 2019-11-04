Society National dialogue forum on forecast-based financing opens The National Forecast-based Financing (FbF) Dialogue Platform was held in Hanoi on November 4 by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), German Red Cross and UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Society Dak Lak expands good examples in building new-style rural areas Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have highlighted the need to multiple good examples and practices in building new-style rural areas at a conference held in early November to review a decade of the work.

Society Bus coffee shop in Hanoi A bus cafe in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district is offering customers an eco-friendly environment to enjoy their drinks.

Society VN’s officials likely to send first report on lorry deaths back today Two separate groups of public security and foreign affairs officials departed for the United Kingdom at the weekend, following news that all victims in the Essex lorry tragedy were believed to be Vietnamese.