At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) deputies voted to pass a draft law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Construction Law during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on June 17.



With 92.96 percent of votes in favour, lawmakers agreed to reform the administrative procedures for granting construction permits, especially separate housing works in rural areas.



Legislators also suggested tightening the management of construction order, which is directly linked to granting construction permits.



They held that construction order management is not only associated with the construction law but also related to the land law, planning, the handling of administrative violations, and the organisation of local governments.



Therefore, it is necessary to clarify the responsibilities of the People’s Committees at the district and provincial levels, according to lawmakers./.