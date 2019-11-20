Legislators to vote on amended Labour Code on November 20
At the ongoing eighth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly deputies will vote to pass the amended Labour Code in the morning of November 20, during the NA’s ongoing eighth session in Hanoi.
Afterwards, they will give opinions on the draft revised Law on Investment, which amends 36 articles, supplement four articles, and remove two articles of the 2014 version.
Main issues that attract attention include policies on business investment; sectors and industries in which investment is not allowed, and those subject to conditional investment; investment support and incentives; capital contribution and share purchase; and list of sectors in which overseas investment is prohibited.
In the afternoon, legislators will discuss the draft revised Law on Enterprises, which amends 66 articles, adds one chapter on household business and eight articles, and removes one article compared to the 2014 version.
Discussion is expected to focus on matters pertaining to State businesses, rights of shareholders, and household businesses, among others./.