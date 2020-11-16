Legislature adopt resolution on urban administration in HCM City
At the14th National Assembly's 10th session on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Lawmakers approved a resolution on urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16 during the ongoing 10th session of the 14th National Assembly.
The resolution was passed with 420 deputies, or 87.14 percent, voting in favour.
Under the resolution, the local administration system in HCM City consists of the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee, and the district- and ward-level People’s Committees. The higher-level people’s committees and their leaders are in charge of delegating tasks for the lower-level ones.
The organisation of other administrative units in the city follows the Law on Local Administration Organisation.
The resolution is scheduled to come into force on January 1 in 2021, with the organisation of the urban administration to be implemented from July 1 the same year./.