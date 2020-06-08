Hotline: (024) 39411349
Legislature ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.
  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a speech at the June 8 morning session (Photo: VNA)

  • The National Assembly deputies press the button for approval of a resolution ratifying the Free Trade Agreement between the Vietnam and the European Union (EVFTA) (Photo: VNA)

  • The resolution is passed with 94.62% of approval votes

  • Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA)(Photo: VNA)

  • Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement during the June 8 session (Photo: VNA)

