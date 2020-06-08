Legislature ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a speech at the June 8 morning session (Photo: VNA)
-
The National Assembly deputies press the button for approval of a resolution ratifying the Free Trade Agreement between the Vietnam and the European Union (EVFTA) (Photo: VNA)
-
The National Assembly deputies press the button for approval of a resolution ratifying the Free Trade Agreement between the Vietnam and the European Union (EVFTA) (Photo: VNA)
-
The National Assembly deputies press the button for approval of a resolution ratifying the Free Trade Agreement between the Vietnam and the European Union (EVFTA) (Photo: VNA)
-
The resolution is passed with 94.62% of approval votes
-
The resolution is passed with 94.62% of approval votes (Photo: VNA)
-
Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA)(Photo: VNA)
-
Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement during the June 8 session (Photo: VNA)