At a National Assembly meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly will continue question & answer (Q&A) sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature, during the week from November 9 to 13.

Q&A sessions will take place on November 9 and the morning of November 11, which will be televised nationwide.

The legislature is due to approve the removal of Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung from their positions, and the appointment of several Government members and some judges of the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court.

Legislators will discuss in plenary sessions the draft revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control, and a draft Resolution on the pilot use and management of national defence-security land in combination with production and economic development.

They will also scrutinise in groups draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, the draft amended Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Safety and Order, and the draft Law on forces protecting security and order at the grassroots level.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a number of draft laws, and resolutions, namely the Vietnam Border Guard Law, the revised Law on Environment Protection, the Resolution on State budget estimate 2021, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Handling of Administrative Violations, the revised Law on Residency, the amended Law on Contract-based Vietnamese Guest Workers, the Law on International Agreements, the Resolution on State budget allocation for 2021, the Resolution on the policy of changing the purpose of forest use for the implementation of the Than River reservoir project in Ninh Thuan and Ban Mong reservoir in Nghe An, the Resolution on participation in the UN peacekeeping mission, and the Resolution on national day election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure./.